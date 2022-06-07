SEARCY, Ark. – A teen in Searcy will be participating in a national scholarship competition to pursue over $150,000 in cash scholarships.

Maria Nicole Spearn will travel to Mobile, Alabama on Monday, June 13, to participate in the 65th Distinguished Young Women National Finals.

Spearn is among 50 representatives competing for not only the scholarships but also to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2022.

During the two weeks, the 50 state representatives will take part in community activities and events along with many rehearsals for National Finals performances.

The finals will take place on June 23, 24 and 25 at the Mobile Civic Center Theater.