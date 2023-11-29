HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Trampolines, tunnels, tents and more are helping students in the Lakeside School District in Hot Springs get their sensory needs met.

District officials said the new sensory room has been positively impacting learning.

It was a dream of administrators for a few years to have a place to help meet the specific learning needs of every child at Lakeside.

After receiving a $5,000 grant from the LEAF Foundation, that dream turned into reality. The room has given educators the chance to connect more with students, while giving students space to work through emotions and feelings they’re having.

In an effort to be proactive, Lakeside Primary School Principal Bambi Norman said the sensory room helps regulate sensory needs before the students get frustrated.

“We’re bringing our kids down here before they get so frustrated so they can work in this room, regulate themself and be ready to transition back to the classroom,” she said.

Students like Caden Rothrock said coming to the sensory room helps prepare him to go into the classroom, focused and ready to learn.

“It makes me feel better since my I get my energy out, and I’m not mad, or sad or any of that,” Rothrock said.

Teachers learn what triggers students have that cause them to act a certain way. The students then come to get some energy out, and in some cases, like Lakeside Intermediate School Principal Sandy Hawkins said, lets educators get to the root of the real problem.

“Is it a certain type of day, is it a certain subject maybe that’s causing them anxiety, and then we come here and get them the sensory needs that they have at the moment and then we discuss what is it that’s actually bothering you, what is it that we can do to help you be successful,” Hawkins explained.

District official Courtney Eubanks said any student can utilize the room and it’s an environment where they feel safe to come and express any emotion or feeling they have.

“We decided this is where our needs are, we want our students to be able to have a place where they can decompress, get their bodies regulated, get their sensory needs met,” Eubanks said.

The room was created by a team of speech and occupational therapists, as well as educators in the district. They’re hoping to add more to the room in the future.