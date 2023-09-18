LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new law passed in last week’s special session corrects an ‘unintended consequence’ of Arkansas LEARNS – specifically impacting some students with special needs.

In Thursday’s press conference, before signing the special session bills into law, Governor Sarah Sanders referenced the legislation.

“We took another step to expand education freedom by ensuring disabled students can attend the school that best fits their individual needs,” she said.

Based on the state’s new education overhaul known as the LEARNS Act, specific students with developmental disabilities would not be able to receive the state funding they had been receiving beforehand.

“Who was left out were the students who were in a private school last year and had a disability, and met the poverty level,” Republican State Senator Breanne Davis said.

Davis was the lead sponsor of the LEARNS Act and said everyone working on the legislation thought the error had been corrected before the regular session ended earlier this year. After it ended, they discovered it had not been addressed after all.

FOX 16 News first reported on the issue back in July when families and staff at Easterseals Academy in Little Rock discovered some students being excluded from the state funding. As a result, they began raising money on their own to ensure impacted students could stay at the school for the upcoming school year.

“Seeing that… certainly it was disappointing because we’re only in session every two years,” Davis said.

The urgency to fix the mistake landed a spot for the bill on the small agenda for the special session, called by Governor Sanders last Friday.

The new law addresses the Philanthropic Investment in Arkansas Kids Program Act (PIAK) and ensures those eligible students will qualify again.

It also dealt with the Succeed Scholarship, which some students could also receive based on need. The bill rolled this scholarship into the Education Freedom Accounts, ensuring anyone on Succeed will get 100% of their financial assistance from EFA.

The bill received bipartisan support and passed without a single downvote. Easterseals Arkansas CEO Ron Ekstrand said it was encouraging to see that students with disabilities are not a partisan issue.

Ekstrand testified on behalf of the bill as it made its way through the legislature during the special session.

“This last week was huge for us,” he said.

The need for state funding was especially crucial for students this school year, because of tuition increases. Ekstrand said he raised his teacher salaries at the school to keep up with the increases public school teachers are now receiving under the LEARNS Act, and to stay competitive as they hire any new teachers in the future. In order to afford those raises, tuition had to go up as well.

While waiting for a solution for the last few months, Easterseals needed to raise $160,000 to make up the difference. They have raised approximately $90,000 so far, which would have been enough to fund just this first semester for the students in need.

While the new law is a significant relief for Ekstrand and several Easterseals families, he said some students at the school are still in need of help.

To be eligible for PIAK, students must be in the 200% poverty range.

“There are families who are close to that that don’t qualify- who do have needs,” Ekstrand said.

Ekstrand said to meet the needs of those students left behind, they will continue raising money as they were before the law passed. So far, they have raised approximately $90,000. The original goal, prior to the new law, was $160,000. That goal remains the same as they focus now on meeting the needs of other students and expanding their services, due to a long wait list of hopeful students.

On Thursday, the same day the bill passed, he learned Easterseals Academy had received an award with a $200,000 grant, which the governor nominated them for. He said this would go a long way with the current financial needs.

As we start to see the LEARNS Act play out over the next few years, Ekstrand also said he is on high alert for what we will see come from it, and any other potential issues for students with disabilities. However, thanks to the governor and lawmakers working this special session, he is encouraged to know that they are listening.

“The LEARNS Act was passed pretty quickly and I think there was some criticism about that, but the fact that the primary bill sponsor and the governor’s office were willing to not only amend it in the regular session but made it a call for the special session, highlights their commitment to addressing concerns in particular as it relates to kids with intellectual disabilities,” Ekstrand said.

Davis also noted that she and other lawmakers behind the LEARNS Act will remain willing to make tweaks if necessary. She said she feels even more confident in the state’s education reform after the special session, knowing they are addressing the needs of every student.

“It’s like the governor always says…there’s no such thing as a perfect piece of legislation, but the truth is we are failing our kids across the state,” Davis said. “Our teachers are overburdened and overworked, and we had to do something.”