PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – A few central Arkansas schools are set to receive a makeover thanks to more than $90 million dollars to be distributed by the state for academic building costs.

With construction and material costs at an all-time high, The State of Arkansas is helping to fund school districts in need of a financial boost while working on construction and repair projects.

The decision came Thursday from the Commission for Public School Academic Facilities and Transportation, which approved more than $92 million to be distributed across the state for school building projects.

Included are two elementary schools in the Jacksonville / North Pulaski School District: Bayou Meto Elementary, which is set to see $4.7 million, and Murrell Taylor, which will receive $1.7 million.

Both are set to be completely replaced within the next few years, and more money can be approved in future cycles to finish up the projects.

Jacksonville / North Pulaski received some of the largest grants this fiscal year, but Watson Chapel School District saw the most; $14.5 million has been set aside to build a new Watson Chapel High School complex.