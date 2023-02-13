LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas is near the bottom as a state with an educated population, according to a recent survey.

WalletHub released a study Monday showing Arkansas ranks 47th as an educated state against the 50 states and the District of Columbia. The near-bottom ranking put it above only Louisiana, Mississippi and West Virginia.

Metrics were gathered and grouped into the two categories of educational attainment and quality of education. Arkansas ranked 47th for educational ranking and 27th for quality of education.

Related factors include Arkansas ranking low in its percent of the population with college experience or a college degree, at 48 out of 51. This was the same ranking, 48th, for its percent of bachelor’s degree holders.

The state was at the bottom of the list, 49th in a tie with West Virginia, for the percentage of its population with graduate or professional degrees.

Massachusetts was ranked first in the survey, with both educational attainment and quality of education metrics being number one scores. Maryland was number two, with educational attainment ranking fourth and quality of education ranking second.