CONWAY, Ark. – A new program announced Thursday at the University of Central Arkansas will pay off for new students.

Officials said UCA Commitment will provide financial assistance in tuition and fees to some incoming freshmen next fall.

UCA Commitment is a student support initiative meant to provide financial assistance to students who might think they have been priced out of considering pursuing a college degree.

University President Houston Davis said thanks to donors helping them reach above the university’s “$100 Million Campaign” which in turn assisted with the new program.

“We are always talking about how we know that this is increasingly a hardship for students and how many families are throwing in the towel and saying we can’t do it,” Davis said.

Davis said starting in the fall of 2024, incoming first-year students from Arkansas households earning up to $100,000 can choose to opt into the UCA Commitment, which will give them a pathway to earn a degree with no debt or greatly reduced debt.

Eligible students will have to fill out a free application for federal student aid and apply for the Arkansas Challenge. Houston said after that the program will step in and cover the remaining amount that the student has by offering several things.

He also said they have officials who can aid with helping students fill out the needed paperwork.

“Once we establish what their unmet need is for all tuition and fees, that’s when they will step in and it will be some mix of scholarship or work-study if they have a significant number,” Davis said.

Davis said around 750 students will be impacted next fall by the program. One of those students is 17-year-old Nashville High School senior Gimena Craven who said the program for her is life-changing.

“My mom is single so it’s just me and her and she doesn’t make that much income because she’s on disability,” Craven said.

Craven said she plans to major in criminology at UCA and says this will help her family out financially. Craven said when she told her mom they were both happy.

Although 17-year-old Jessieville High School senior Kaleb Eskew said the program will not impact him directly, it will help many in his community.

“The low-income area that I come from in Jessieville, there’s a lot of people that don’t go to college because they think it’s a step they can’t take because of the price,” Eskew said.

Craven said it feels like a weight has been lifted off of her shoulders.

“Now I’m just like I don’t need to stress myself out about that,” she said. “I’m getting actual help now.”

To find out more about UCA Commitment, go to the UCA Website.