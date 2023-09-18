LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – UA Little Rock construction students are taking hands-on to a whole new level with a newly redesigned soils lab.

The renovation is thanks in part to a $50,000 donation from James A. Rogers Excavating. It provides students in the Department of Construction Management and Civil and Construction Engineering with upgraded workspaces and new equipment.

James A. Rogers’ CEO Chris Meyer is an alumnus of the department himself and said this new lab really is the full package.

“Teaching students what soils truly means, getting them prepared for the workforce, providing them the knowledge they need to talk to owners and give them the good news or the bad news when it comes to soils,” Meyer said. “It’s there.”

UA Little Rock says the lab will help students understand the vital role that soil and soil testing has in construction.