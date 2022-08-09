LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first day of classes is just around the corner and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock is expecting growth in first-time freshman and transfer student enrollment numbers this fall.

Data shows that currently, first-time freshmen are anticipated to increase by about 20%, while transfer students are on-target to see an increase of about 10%.

“We have focused on making sure prospective students are aware of all the opportunities available at UA Little Rock,” Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Cody Decker said. “For example, one option for our incoming freshmen is a half-off tuition scholarship for eligible students. That scholarship supports our mission of making college accessible to Arkansans.”

According to Decker, UA Little Rock has also worked to ensure prospective students know about the benefits of living on campus. The various options available have increased the number of students choosing to live on-campus as well and housing numbers are up more than 10%.

According to the university, there are still scholarship opportunities to new students, those wishing to attend UA Little Rock should apply soon by visiting apply.ualr.edu.