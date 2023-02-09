LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The University of Little Rock held a dedication for a newly renovated concrete lab Thursday morning.

UA Little Rock dedicated the new lab to the Darragh Company, a construction material and tool company based in Little Rock. The company gave the grant for the new lab.

The lab will give students in the Construction and Civil Engineering Department a chance to get hands-on experience.

“Having a room like this lab like this where we can break concrete cylinders make concrete very critical in the learning process,” UA Little Rock Instructor Stuart Scheiderer said.

“The work they are doing, the faculty the staff, and turning out graduates at a high level is really remarkable,” Darragh Company CEO Rich Dunlap said.

The Darragh Company has been in Little Rock for a long time, originally supplying the concrete in wooden barrels for the building of the State Capitol.