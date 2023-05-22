LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The University of Arkansas at Little Rock received a $3.5 million grant from the Windgate Foundation to support teacher education.

University officials said that the Windgate Director of the School of Education will have a role in graduating prepared teacher candidates from the School of Education. The university is searching nationally for the first program director.

Some of the program’s goals will be focusing on strengthening partnerships with K-12 schools and state school districts, increasing enrollment and raising funds to support teacher preparation efforts.

“We were impressed with the work of Chancellor Drale and the education leadership team in articulating their vision and plan to transform teacher education,” Windgate Foundation executive director Pat Forgy said. “These critical improvements will allow UA Little Rock to provide a clear pathway for classroom-ready teachers in Arkansas.”

Since 2021, officials said that the university has received more than $550,000 from Forward Arkansas to reimagine teacher education.