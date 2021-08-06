UALR offering half-off tuition, other relief for students

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is implementing several initiatives to help students financially in the 2021-2022 academic year.

UALR is offering first-time freshmen, as well as new freshmen with 11 or fewer transfer credit hours, a scholarship that covers half of their tuition and fees for the 2021-22 academic year. The scholarship is available to the first 1,000 students and is valued up to $5,000.

“Combined with the recent 11 percent decrease in our institutional net price, the Trojan Strong scholarship provides exceptional opportunity for new freshmen students,” Dr. Cody Decker, vice chancellor for student affairs and chief data officer, said.

In the second initiative, UALR is offering needs-based scholarships to provide debt relief for current students with past balances of up to $5,000 so they can continue their education.

The needs-based scholarship is available to part-time and full-time undergraduate students who were enrolled in the spring or summer 2021 semesters. Students eligible for this scholarship were directly contacted by the Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships and asked to complete the scholarship application by Aug. 13.

UA Little Rock has received approximately $10 million in federal covid-19 relief for students through the American Rescue Plan. The funds will be available at the start of the fall term and will be distributed through two ways. The first will provide direct relief for students, while the second will provide emergency grants for students in need.

Undergraduate students will receive direct aid through a formula-based approach. Full-time students are expected to receive between $420 and $720 through the direct aid formula.

Undergraduate and graduate students who need emergency aid may fill out an application for a grant. Full-time students can expect to receive between $250 and $750 through the application-based aid.

UALR has also launched a new scholarship system that automatically matches students with available scholarships inside and outside of the university.

UALR is the first university in Arkansas to implement ScholarshipUniverse, making it one of the first to automatically match students with available outside scholarships.

Students may contact the Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships at financialaid@ualr.edu or 501-916-3035 for more information.