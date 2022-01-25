UAMS accepting applications for K-12 Pathway Academy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is now accepting applications for K-12 students for the Pathways Academy program.

Pathways Academy is an educational and community engagement program with a focus on preparing low-income K-12 students for educational and career opportunities in science, technology, engineering, math, and health sciences.

The programs are free of charge with funding support from the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services.

The programs also target students enrolled in Arkansas public schools in pilot site areas including Hot Springs, Jonesboro, Springdale, Pine Bluff and Little Rock with plans over the next four years to expand statewide.

Pathways Academy programs consist of four STEM-H academies: Junior STEM Academy (grades K-5); Senior STEM Academy (grades 6-8); Research Academic Mentoring Pathway for Underrepresented Populations (RAMP-UP) (grades 9-12); and Student-Athlete STEM Academy (SASA) (grades 9-12).

Applications will be accepted through the month of February.

For more information and to apply visit the UAMS website.