UAPB receives anonymous $500,000 donation

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Officials with the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff announced Thursday that the university received an anonymous $500,000 gift to help support students pursing a college degree.

The university’s chancellor, Dr. Laurence B. Alexander, said the contribution is one of the largest gifts from an individual donor. He also explained that the donation will expand the university’s ability to financially assist students with educational needs.

“UAPB continues to increase successful outcomes for students,” Alexander said. “This gift will provide the much-needed flexible funding that allows us to assist students in achieving their objective of a college degree without the burdens of crippling financial debt.”

University officials explained that the terms of the agreement details that the gift will assist students and provide direct funding as they face financial roadblocks while obtaining a college degree.

According to school leaders, this is the second such gift to UAPB this academic year. UAPB officials said the university received a donation of $250,000 in August 2021 from the same donor.