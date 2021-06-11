Univ. of Arkansas – Little Rock holds early kick-off event for incoming students

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – They got their acceptance letters, and now they are ready to celebrate. The University of Arkansas – Little Rock held a Trojan Kick-Off for newly admitted students Friday.

While they won’t start until the summer or fall semester, the students and their families enjoyed a barbecue on campus.

Soon-to-be freshman Thomas Royal is looking forward to studying civil and construction engineering at UA-Little Rock this fall, as well as getting to experience the college life.

“Honestly, for the experience of just living at college and getting my education, so I can hopefully get a good job,” he replied when asked what he was looking forward to with his campus move.

In addition to the barbecue, there were lawn games, live music and snow cones for those in attendance.