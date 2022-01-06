University of Arkansas ranks 11th in nation in Newsweek online student survey

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas ranked 11th in the nation and earned a five-star rating in Newsweek’s inaugural, survey-based ranking of colleges and universities that offer degree programs online.

Newsweek and Statista, a market and consumer data company, ranked 150 colleges and universities for 2022 after surveying students who studied online to obtain academic degrees.

Rankings also considered other institutional indicators that are publicly available, including enrollment, graduation statistics and research activity. The U of A ranked higher than 139 other institutions, including Arizona State University, the University of Florida, the University of Alabama and Southern New Hampshire University.

Online learners who were surveyed evaluated their colleges and universities by rating their overall experience, overall satisfaction, and to what extent they would recommend their institutions, according to the methodology listed on Newsweek’s website.

The University of Arkansas is committed to the success of its students, whether they study on campus or online. We are pleased that our online students gave the U of A high marks in this survey. We know this because 70 percent of Newsweek’s ranking criteria was based on students’ opinions. Their opinions indicate that students appreciate the U of A’s dedication to academic excellence and quality student support. Cheryl Murphy, University of Arkansas, vice provost for distance education

The U of A offers more than 70 online degree, certificate and licensure programs, which are showcased on the U of A ONLINE website.