FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas has decided that its interim chancellor will take over the position permanently.

During a UA Board of Trustees meeting in Monticello on November 16, the announcement was made that Dr. Charles Robinson will officially take over the position. Robinson was named the interim chancellor in August 2021.

Robinson was one of two finalists seeking the position. He has worked at the university for more than 23 years, beginning as an assistant professor of history in 1999.

Dr. Robinson has proven to be a very good steward of the university and its Land-grant mission during his time as interim Chancellor. He now has the opportunity to cast a broader vision for advancing the university as a leading public research university in the region and raising its status on the national stage. He has a unique ability to inspire others and to relate to the many different constituencies across the university, and I look forward to working with him to help make his tenure as Chancellor a success. Dr. Donald R. Bobbitt, University of Arkansas President

Robinson holds a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Houston, a master’s degree in history from Rice University, and a doctorate in history from the University of Houston.

“I’m looking forward to serving our campus in its entirety and greatly appreciate the support and confidence shown in me to be a good steward of the Land-grant mission,” Robinson said.