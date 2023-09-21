CONWAY, Ark. – Officials with the University of Central Arkansas held a seal-breaking ceremony in celebration of the new Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts.

This is the first in a series of events called Ovation: Shaping the Arts in Arkansas which will occur in the next 18th months.

The seal-breaking followed with tours of the Windgate Center, as well as family-friendly arts activities as well as performances, exhibits and presentations by UCA students, faculty and staff.

Conway Chamber of Commerce also hosted an Off the Clock event after the seal breaking.