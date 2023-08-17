CONWAY, Ark. – The University of Central Arkansas passed its fundraising goal for the sixth year in a row.

College officials said UCA raised $20.2 million for the 2023 fiscal year. Officials said this is the sixth year they’ve raised more than $10 million in a single year.

UCA President Houston Davis thanked donors for their continued support.

“UCA has always had a strong base of support from our alumni, friends, students, faculty, staff and community, and we are thankful for the continued commitment to the campus,” Davis said. “Even as we have navigated through a global pandemic and a changing economy, our donors have recognized the work that we are doing to change students’ lives, and they want to be a part of that success.”

UCA officials said more than 6,800 donors made gifts over the last year, with 1,200 of those donors being new. Officials also noted that over half of the UCA faculty and staff donated for a total of almost $700,000.

College officials noted that UCA’s Day of Giving in March majorly contributed to passing their goal. They said nearly 2,000 donors form 32 states and 80 countries contributed nearly $1.3 million in one day, breaking their previous record from 2020.