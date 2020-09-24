US Department of Education awards $1.5 Million for ASU Student Services

JONESBORO, Ark.- The U.S. Department of Education has awarded Arkansas State Univerity a $1.5 million grant over a five-year period to continue funding for student retention and completion initiatives.

According to a news release sent Thursday by Arkansas State University, the grant funds the Student Support Services (SSS) program, which promotes retention and academic success for students who qualify as first-generation, low-income or disabled.

SSS is one of the three federally-funded programs that are collectively referenced as TRiO programs, according to officials, and provides participating students with services such as tutoring, advising, career coaching, mentoring, workshops, graduate school preparation and supplemental advocacy.

Dr. Jill Simons, associate vice chancellor for academic services and dean of University College, noted, “A‑State’s SSS program has a long history of helping students reach their academic goals in a timely manner. The renewal of this grant allows deserving students additional support so more first-generation students can graduate from college.”

“Our office is very excited to have received this funding,” added Jerrod Lockhart, director of Student Support Services. “The services we provide are very valuable to students and adds to our institution’s theme of ‘Every Red Wolf Counts.’ ”

Lockhart said the grant will allow for 175 student participants each year.

For more information about Student Support Services at Arkansas State University, contact Lockhart at jlockhar@astate.edu or by calling 870-972-2320.

