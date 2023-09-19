LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Three Arkansas schools received federal honors Tuesday for the quality of education they provided.

The U.S. Department of Education recognized Westside Elementary in the Cabot School District, S.C. Tucker Elementary in the Danville School District and Parkview Elementary in the Van Buren School District as National Blue Ribbon Schools.

The Natural State trio were part of the 393 schools nationwide honored by the education officials.

The award is based upon factors such as teachers striving for excellence, students striving to success and families, communities and educators working together toward improving teaching and learning.

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said schools striving for academic excellence were central to the award.

“The honorees for our 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award have set a national example for what it means to Raise the Bar in education,” Cardona said. “The leaders, educators, and staff at our National Blue Ribbon Schools continually inspire me with their dedication to fostering academic excellence and building positive school cultures that support students of all backgrounds to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.”

Public schools are nominated for the award by the top education officials in each state. Private school nominations come through the Council for American Public Education.

Arkansas Secretary of Education Jacob Oliva said the three schools in the state made “great strides.”

“We are proud of the National Blue Ribbon recognition three Arkansas schools received,” Oliva said. “These schools made great strides to demonstrate high performance or to close the achievement gap and deserve the national recognition they received today.”