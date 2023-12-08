LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Five schools in central Arkansas were recently named to a prestigious best-of list.

U.S. News and World Report has named five Pulaski County Special School District schools to its 2024 Best Elementary, Middle and High School rankings. The ranking includes 79,000 public elementary and middle schools across the county and 25,000 high schools. Charter and Magnet schools are ranked in a separate category.

The five include one school ranked first as an elementary school.

The named schools are:

Baker Elementary – Ranked first in Arkansas for elementary schools

Chenal Elementary – Ranked 14th in Arkansas for elementary schools

Cato Elementary – Ranked 119th in Arkansas for elementary schools

Joe T. Robinson Middle – Ranked 42nd in Arkansas for middle schools

Joe T. Robinson High – Ranked 94th in Arkansas for high schools

The rankings were based on state assessments of students who were proficient or above proficient in mathematics and reading/language arts while accounting for student backgrounds, achievement in core subjects, and how well schools are educating students. Student-teacher ratios are applied to break ties in the overall score.

“We couldn’t be more proud of the leaders and professional staff at each of the five buildings as they are nationally recognized for supporting our students,” Charles McNulty, PCSSD superintendent said. “What’s even more exciting is that we, as a district, build capacity across all of our K-12 schools with a student-centered approach. Therefore, we believe this is just a tip of the iceberg of great things to come for our students and their families.”