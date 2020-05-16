Elderly man killed, seven injured in Garland County accident Friday night

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — An elderly man has died and seven other people are injured after a wreck in Garland County Friday night.

82-year-old Billy Charles Pierce of Mt. Ida died in the accident.

Three passengers in his vehicle were injured as well as three others in two more vehicles that were involved in the accident.

It happened around 8:00 p.m. in the 11000 block of Highway 270.

According to the preliminary report from Arkansas State Police, the car driven by Pierce crossed the center line and side swiped a second and third vehicle.

Rain was falling at the time of the accident and the roads were wet.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is continuing.