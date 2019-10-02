Elementary flag team teaches students responsibility, punctuality

SHANNON HILLS, Ark. – With their white gloves on and their hands behind their backs, the Davis Elementary Flag team was ready for their mission.

“It’s just a big honor to be on the flag team,” 5th grader Alexia Metheny said.

Alexia was one of the lucky 5th grade students chosen to be on the prestigious team.

“Not only do I represent my school, but I can also represent my father who is National Guard in the Army,” Alexia said.

This team teaches valuable life lessons, like respect and punctuality.

“The flag goes up at 7:45. It comes down at 3:45,” Officer Jack Jenkins said.

Officer Jenkins is with the Shannon Hills Police Department and is also the school resource officer. He started the flag team four years ago.

“As a veteran, I felt that the flag should come down and it should be raised and folded properly,” Officer Jenkins said.

He said some students, like Angell Delgado, learned about the program when they first entered elementary school. The hope of joining the team gave the students an incentive to make the honor roll.

“I was really happy. I was really excited too,” 5th grader Angell Delgado said about being selected for the team.

Being part of the team is a responsibility the students take seriously.

“We laugh a lot. We joke around, but when it comes to the flag, we have to be serious,” Angell said.

The students are required to arrive at school early. Each week, they pick a captain, who assigns duties for the week. The flag team members change each school year.

