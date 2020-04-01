Emergency dental hubs open to relieve strain on state’s hospitals

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Dental offices across the state have closed their doors in accordance with health safety recommendations put out by the C-D-C.

They’ve requested that all regular dental work be temporarily suspended in an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

However, few clinics are staying open — acting as emergency hubs for patient’s serious dental needs.

The emergency dental hubs exist to relieve strain on our state’s emergency rooms, leaving room for those providers to focus on the influx of COVID-19 patients as well as provide patients a safe environment to receive the dental care they need.

Procedures performed in the urgent dental hubs will be limited to those outlined by the Arkansas Department of Health, which are primarily for getting patients out of severe dental pain or to correct issues that cause difficulty eating or breathing for patients.

Doctor Scott Scallion with Little Rock Family Dental says they are taking all the necessary precautions to help keep patients safe – by wearing protective gear.

The clinic has staff working directly with the public wearing protective gloves and Respirator N-95 masks.

Dr. Scallion says dentists across Arkansas are stepping up in an effort to assist those working in hospitals helping fight COVID-19.

“What we like to do is just alleviate the stress off the front lines and emergency rooms. As a dentist and dental specialists that are here – Endodontists and oral surgeons we’re best trained and suited to treat those needs anyway,” says Dr. Scallion.

Patients experiencing serious dental needs are asked to first call their dentist and see if they are taking emergency appointments.

Patients experiencing a serious dental need can go to www.urgent-hub.com or call 501-302-0774 to be screened and scheduled for their appointment in the most convenient location.