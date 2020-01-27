Entergy Arkansas customers can win big on super tax days

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Qualified Entergy Arkansas customers will receive free tax preparation and have a chance to win money at Entergy’s Super Tax Day events held Saturdays in February.

Super Tax Day is Entergy Arkansas’ kickoff event to the tax preparation season. Customers who agree to save part of their total refund at Super Tax Day events will have an opportunity to win up to $50 in cash through a scratch off card promotion and will be entered in other drawings including a $10,000 grand prize from the national Save Your Refund program.

Customers unable to attend a Super Tax Day event in their area can still receive free tax preparation services at one of the Entergy-sponsored Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites through April 15.

At local VITA sites, IRS-certified volunteers – including some from Entergy Arkansas will also help determine if the taxpayers are eligible to claim federal Earned Income Tax Credits.

EITC is one of the nation’s most effective means of lifting needy Americans out of poverty. Since 2009, Entergy’s Super Tax Day program has helped return $258 million to 150,000 residents throughout the company’s utility service area in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

In Arkansas, more than 32,603 have received $52,912,883 in tax refunds since the program began in 2011.

Services provided through Super Tax Day and the VITA program help power lives for customers, who can gain long-term benefits by claiming EITC. By putting customers’ hard-earned money back in their pockets, Super Tax Day is helping improve customers’ lives and investing in a brighter future for the communities in which we serve.

Free tax preparation services are provided at VITA sites throughout the 2020 tax season. In some VITA locations, local community partners are offering appointments for tax preparation services, drop-off tax prep services, financial coaching, budget workshops, free legal services and more. For more information on Entergy’s Super Tax Day and VITA, visit entergy.com/freetaxhelp.

Here’s a list of this year’s Super Tax Day events:

Saturday, Feb. 1

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Blytheville: Southern Bancorp, 120 S 2nd St.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Eudora at the J Austin White Cultural Center, 160 S. Main

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Little Rock at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds’ Arts and Crafts Building, 2600

Howard St.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Conway at the University of Central AR Brewer-Hegeman Conference

Center, 201 Donaghey Avenue BHCC

Saturday, Feb. 8

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Hot Springs at the UW Financial Empowerment Center, 233 Hobson

Avenue

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Jonesboro at the United Way of Northeast Arkansas, 407 Union St.

Saturday, Feb. 15

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: West Helena at Southern Bancorp, 425 E. Plaza

Saturday, Feb. 22

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: El Dorado at Southern Bancorp, 2421 NW Ave.

Entergy Arkansas provides electricity to approximately 700,000 customers in 63 counties. Entergy Arkansas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR), an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and approximately 13,500 employees.