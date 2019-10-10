Entergy: Scammers target customers using Lake Catherine number

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Entergy Arkansas has issued a warning that scammers are targeting customers using a spoofed phone number to appear as if they are calling from the Lake Catherine power generation plant.

“They may sound very convincing when they tell customers that their electric bill payment is past due, and service will be disconnected if payment isn’t made,” said Entergy in a news release issued Thursday afternoon.

“The way these typically work, scammers direct the customer to transfer funds electronically, sometimes through money wiring systems or pre-paid cards. In some instances, callers have demanded immediate payment over the phone. The callers often use sophisticated spoofing technology to replicate the local utility’s name and number on the customer’s caller ID box, making it particularly difficult for the customer to spot this scam,” the release continues.

THIS IS NOT ENTERGY. NO UTILITY DOES BUSINESS THIS WAY.

If a customer gets a call like this, they should hang up immediately. If they have questions about their account, please call 1.800.ENTERGY.

How can a customer safely pay a bill?

Customers should only use authorized methods and legitimate banking information to pay your Entergy bill.

• Pay online – myAccount. For no additional charge, conveniently pay your bill online by electronic check. Log in securely to myAccount to view and pay your bills.

• Pay by phone – Pay your bill by credit card, debit card or electronic check by calling 1-800-584-1241. BillMatrix, our pay-by-phone provider, will charge a $2.95 service fee. BillMatrix is the only authorized credit card vendor authorized to process these types of payments.

• Auto pay bank draft – Automatically deduct your bill payment from your checking account each month. We’ll mail a monthly billing statement to you for your records, showing the bill amount and bank draft date.

• Pay by mail – Send check by U.S. mail to the remittance address shown on your bill.

If you believe you are a victim of this scam, you should notify the proper authorities, such as the local police or the state attorney general’s office. If you believe your Entergy account has been affected, call 1-800-ENTERGY (1 800 368 3749) to speak with an Entergy customer service representative.

For more information: https://www.entergy.com/scams/

Entergy Arkansas provides electricity to approximately 700,000 customers in 63 counties.