FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The matchups for the ACC/SEC Challenge have been announced.

The Arkansas men’s basketball team will host Duke on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 8:15 p.m.

The Arkansas women’s will head to Florida state on Thursday, Nov. 30 for a matchup with the Seminoles set for 6 p.m.

The ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge will take place over back-to-back days Tuesday, Nov. 28 and Wednesday, Nov. 29, while the ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge is slated for Nov. 29 and 30. Both men’s and women’s Challenge events will feature games across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network.