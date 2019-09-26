Exhibit tells story of forthcoming sculpture at Arkansas Tech

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – (News Release)–Artist Manami Ishimura will provide an inside look at the process that led to Arkansas Tech University’s first public art installation during an exhibit at Norman Hall Art Gallery Sept. 26-Oct. 25.

The exhibit, entitled “Tsumiki and Other Works,” will be available for viewing weekdays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at 203 West Q Street in Russellville. A reception is planned for 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, in the gallery. Admission to the daily exhibit and the reception is open and free to the public.

Ishimura was the spring 2019 Windgate Charitable Foundation artist in residence at ATU. As part of her residency, she taught a three-hour studio course, engaged faculty and students in explorations of new artistic methods and contributed to the community through activities such as teaching origami to local school children.

The most visible legacy of Ishimura’s time at ATU will be a series sculpture entitled “Tsumiki.” It will be unveiled in front of the Techionery at 1502 N. El Paso Ave. in Russellville during a 2:30 p.m. ceremony on Friday, Oct. 4. All members of the university community and beyond are invited to attend the unveiling.

According to the artist’s statement from Ishimura, the series of sculpture focuses on “fostering a dialogue about the complicated and contradictory desires to unify and divide the cultural perspectives and characteristics among China, Japan and Korea.”

Ishimura is a native of Tokyo, Japan.

“Watching a movie about World War II with my Korean roommate made me aware of a vast separation between our historical perspectives despite striking cultural similarities,” wrote Ishimura.

She went on to state that her work makes the argument that the cultures of China, Japan and Korea “are all under the same roof” as part of her goal to emphasize the similarities between the three nations.

Ishimura earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Tama University in Japan and a Master of Fine Arts degree from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

Wichita Falls Museum of Art, Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum, Tama Art University Gallery and Ginza Seido Gallery are among the places where her art has been placed on exhibition.

Learn more about the ATU Department of Art at www.atu.edu/art or by calling (479) 968-0244.