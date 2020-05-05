Experts say Murder Hornet is not currently in the Natural state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Has the Murder Hornet made its way to the Natural State? Experts say that’s unlikely.

​

“As if we need one more thing to worry about right now,” said Jon Zawislak, Honey Bee Specialist at University of Arkansas.​

​

Giant Asian Hornets, dubbed by many as Murder Hornets, are now in the United States.​

​

The potentially deadly species was recently found in Washington State for the first time.​

​

“Its the largest hornet in the world, they can get up to two inches long and I imagine the sting packs quite a punch,” said Jon Zawislak.​

​

The hornets are known to attack bees and can quickly decimate entire hives.​

​

Jon Zawislak is a honey bee specialist for the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service.​

​

He’s been working with bees for 20 years and even has a dozen hives of his own.​

​

However, recently Zawislak has been getting dozens of calls about so-called spottings of Giant Asian Hornets in Arkansas.​

​

“They’ve taken pictures and submitted those pictures but everyone that I’ve looked at, its been the European Hornet,” said Zawislak.​

​

Here’s how to tell the Giant Asian Hornet from the European Hornet.​

​

“The Giant Asian Hornet has very bold stripes and it’s a little bit more orange in color from the photos I’ve seen. The European Hornet has yellow and black stripes and the stripes are a little more irregular,” said Zawislak.​

​

Zawislak said the Giant Asian Hornet’s venomous sting could possibly kill a human if they are stung several times.​

​

So will this hornet ever be in the natural state? Zawislak says it’s not likely.​

​

“They don’t like high altitude climates and the don’t like wide open plains. Of course, there’s some very large mountains and a very large plain between us and Washington state,” said Zawislak.​

​

Zawislak said the mountains and plains will act as a natural barrier.​

​

However, Zawislak said if the hornet ever does make its way to Arkansas, treat it as any other hornet or wasp.​

​

Use common sense, keep your distance, and don’t disturb the nests.​