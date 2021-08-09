Face coverings required to enter Pulaski County facilities

The Office of the Pulaski County Judge announced Monday that face coverings are required to enter all county facilities. (Pulaski County Office)

The Office of the Pulaski County Judge announced Monday that face coverings are required to enter all county facilities.



According to the executive order, the county will continue the public health emergency in response to the pandemic effective through Sept. 5.





Temperature checks will be conducted, with at least six feet of social distancing strongly encouraged. Officials say that county services and county-supported services remain available to the public. Residents are encouraged to continue to conduct county and court business by phone, online or through video conferencing.

On Aug. 5, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. re-imposed a mask mandate in all public places within the city until Aug. 31.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson reinstated a public health emergency for the state on July 29 as virus cases increased. On Aug. 3, the state legislature agreed to let Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s COVID-19 emergency declaration remain in place for 60 days.

Arkansas Department of Health officials reported more than 1,300 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, with the active case count up to 23,921 after an increase of 21 from Saturday. Pulaski County reported 149 new cases of the virus, making it the highest number of cases in the state as of Sunday.

