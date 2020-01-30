Family friend arrested for 2019 murder, son speaks for first time since arrest

UPDATE:

BALD KNOB, Ark.- William Johnson (a.k.a Bill) has been arrested for the 2019 murder of Philip Pratt.

Pratt’s son, also named Philip Pratt is speaking for the first time since Johnson has been arrested.

Tune in tonight at 9 for the full report.

ORIGINAL:

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. — On the backroads of Bradford, the trees stretch over the road, barbed wire lines private property and the rain is the only disturbance, at least, it was.

“Everybody’s just shook up right now.”

Over the weekend Philip Pratt, 56 went missing.

“Both vehicles were home, his phone was there and he was just gone,” His son, also named Philip Pratt said.

His son joined his family in the search, until Tuesday when he got a call from his stepmom saying his father had been found.

“The police had said that he had been shot around 5 times,” he said.

The son says his father was found near a gate on County Road 6 in Jackson County. His father, stepmother and her son live in a home nearby.

“It almost looked like he was getting out to open the gate for somebody and somebody shot him,” the son said.

“I think that whoever did it was somebody that he had trusted.”

The Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police are now investigating the homicide.

“I’ll just miss talking to him every day mostly because he was my best friend,” he said.

Losing his father comes just two weeks after losing his mother. She died of a heart attack.

“I believe in God and sometimes you know when hard things happen you think, you know, why is this happening to me all at once?”

Grappling with the most difficult questions, as law enforcement searches for a killer.

Pratt’s body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.