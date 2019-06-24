Family Health: Hepatitis C, a curable disease

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Hepatitis C, once considered the worst for of Hepatitis is now a completely curable disease.

Lynn Frazier with the Arkansas Diagnostic Center says one to three pills each day for 8 to 12 weeks can save your life.

“Back before 2011, you were looking at about a 30 to 40 percent cure rate. Now wer’e looking a 96 to 99 percent cure rate. An with minimal side effects, people are able to work full-time jobs and do therapy and actually get cured of Hepatitis,” says Lynn Frazier.

The virus is transmitted from blood to blood. Frazier says you should avoid things like sharing IV drug needles, razors, toothbrushes, nail files and clippers. And stay away from tattoos unless you’re certain it’s a brand-new need and ink.