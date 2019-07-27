Family Promise of Pulaski County hosts ‘An Afternoon of Magic’ on Saturday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- This weekend, a celebration is coming that promises to be full of magic, and you’re invited to be a part of the fun.

Family Promise of Pulaski County is hosting “An Afternoon of Magic”, a benefit starring illusionists Randall and KC Eller, who have entertained audiences throughout the United States and Canada.

The event is all to benefit the mission of Family Promise, which works to serve the sometimes overlooked victims of homelessness.

“We exist to serve families with children who are contending with homelessness, we provide them with case management, transportation and work with congregations throughout Pulaski County to shelter and feed families,” says Cynthia Ramey, the Executive Director of Family Promise.

The show starts Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Second Baptist Church in downtown Little Rock.

Tickets are available right now through Eventbrite.