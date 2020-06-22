Family remembers dad who died from COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.– A Little Rock family is spending their Father’s Day differently this year after their dad died from COVID-19 last week.

Ronald Carmichael was a husband and father of five. His son Dmitri Marshall says he wants others to see his father’s photo and realize what COVID-19 can do to a family.

“It’s a feeling that nobody should have to go through,” said Dmitri Marshall.

Instead of celebrating with his dad, Marshall says he is planning his funeral.

“It’s hard losing a parent as it is. It’s something you don’t really think about until it happens to you and it’s heartbreaking,” said Marshall.

Marshall says he holds on to the last words his dad told him in the hospital

“He told me he was proud of me, he told me he loved me,” recalled Marshall.

Earlier this month, Carmichael was admitted to the ICU with COVID-19. He died on Tuesday at age 51.

“He was so young– he had so much more life to live.To see him slowly decline– I would never wish that on anyone,” said Marshall.

Marshall tells us that his father had no underlying health conditions and doctors who treated him described him as healthy.”He was healthy, he was doing so good, and out of nowhere, it just took a turn for the worse,” said Marshall.

He is urging others to wear masks and continue social distancing, knowing just what the virus did to the dad he should have spent the day celebrating.

“As a family, we want to tell everyone, this can happen to you as easily as it happened to us,” Marshall said.

Marshall says his father’s service will be held this Saturday.