Family wants justice for dad slain on his way home from work

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A Pine Bluff family wants justice for a young dad shot and killed on his way home from work.

Police found 22-year-old Samario Shaw shot several times on West 14th Street Thursday night.

“Y’all destroyed the family,” said Shaw’s cousin Kimberly Jeter. “He didn’t deserve what they dished out to him.”

Relatives say Shaw finished his shift at McDonald’s, where he worked as a kitchen manager. They say he stopped to run an errand on his way home, but was shot before he could make it inside.

“He had just got off work, he was walking to the store,” said sister Tiandra Shaw. “All he cared about was his daughter, he just wanted to make sure she was okay.”

Police had someone they thought was a suspect, but say there wasn’t enough evidence for an arrest.

Without an arrest, family and friends are holding onto hope that the shooter will turn themselves in.

“He was a caring person. He didn’t bother anybody,” said Shaw’s girlfriend Chancey Wilkens. “Just know I love you and I forever will.”