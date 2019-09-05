FamilyLife headquarters to move out of Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — FamilyLife, a Christian-based business, is moving its headquarters out of state next year.

The 43-year-old company employs more than 200 people at its west Little Rock campus of Cantrell.

“This is a very rare find,” Ed Willis said.

Willis developed the area of west Little Rock called The Ranch.

It’s home to businesses, Pinnacle Valley Middle School and Familylife, for now.

They recently announced plans to move to Orlando next year to the Cru headquarters — originally known as Campus Crusade for Christ.

They said in a statement, “What started as marriage and family training for Cru staff members grew into an international ministry.”

“[The move] will provide the space, technology, and global communications-the infrastructure and the atmosphere-to accelerate the effort to impact every home,” FamilyLife President David Robbins said in a statement.

“You don’t hope that that happens, but growth happens and we grow with it,” Willis said.

Though about 200 people face employment questions, Willis says more jobs could be coming with the next company since the building can fit up to 375.

“Anyone who’s going to use that whole building will have at least 200 employees.”

With more development in the works and interest in the building already spreading, willis says the prime property will be just as prime for someone else.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for someone.”

Below is the full statement from FamilyLife President David Robbins:

For more than 43 years, Little Rock, Arkansas-based FamilyLife has been dedicated to strengthening marriages and families through biblical resources, radio and events. What started as marriage and family training for Cru staff members grew into an international ministry with more than 3 million people attending events, 1.6 million weekly radio listeners, and distribution of resources in more than 100 countries.

Yet, there is still much to be done. Families are facing more challenges than ever before. At FamilyLife, we believe changing the world starts one home at a time. In order for FamilyLife to reach every family, we need to position and mobilize our resources and people for maximum effectiveness.

Therefore, in the summer of 2020, FamilyLife will be relocating its headquarters to Cru’s world headquarters in Orlando, Florida.

Moving to Cru headquarters will provide the space, technology, and global communications-the infrastructure and the atmosphere-to accelerate the effort to impact every home. The Orlando property houses several Cru ministries and provides access to global partners with whom we can collaborate to better understand and engage families. Orlando also offers a strong candidate pool as we expand and recruit people to join us on this important mission.

FamilyLife is proud that Little Rock has been such an integral part of our history. We are grateful for the kindness and support the Little Rock community has shown us these past four decades.