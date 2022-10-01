LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Every race has an end, and in Little Rock the I-30 speedway is running its last lap Saturday.

The iconic track is being sold after more than six decades of short track dirt racing, but before the era ends, thousands of fans are gathered to see it to the finish line.

The speed, the smell of gasoline, and the thousands of adoring fans. Individually they might seem like any other sport but put them together with a nice coating of dirt and it is magic.

“It’s fun. It’s fun. It’s all fun,” said Harry Lee Rowell.

Rowell has been coming to this track since it opened even at its previous location when it opened. “Since 1952”, Lowell remembered.

Over the years, it has become a local legend. Host of countless races, even featured in 1973 Burt Reynolds flick, White Lighting.

Rowell has seen the track grow from behind the wheel and on the stands. That’s why news of the track is being sold is so hard for him to believe.

“I’ve had some come up and ask me what we are going to do on Saturday? I say I don’t know,” Rowell stated.

Roxanne Clark said she’ll travel further when she can because her father brought her when she was a baby. Now she does the same for her children.

“It means a lot to me and my family,” Clark said starting to tear up. “It means a lot.”

To some it may seem like going in circles, but if you get, Clark said, “It’s like a drug.”

After the last championship race, an online car auction company, Copart, will buy the property according to city documents and the owner, sadly leaving memories like Saturday night’s in the dust.

“A lot of history,” Rowell reminisced. “They’re all good memories.”

If you want to hear from the owner about why she agreed to sell and her message to fans, click here.