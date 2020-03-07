Fatal accident kills one in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man is dead after a collision on Interstate 430 early Saturday.

31-year-old Kentray Dukes died as a result of a head-on collision.

It happened near Colonel Glenn shortly before 5:00 a.m.

According to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police, the car driven by Dukes was going northbound in the southbound lanes when it struck an oncoming vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle was injured.

The weather was clear at the time of the crash. The investigation into what lead up to the deadly collision is continuing.