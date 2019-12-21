Fatal accident near Lonoke County Thursday

LONOKE, Ark. — An accident on Interstate 40 in Lonoke County killed a woman and left two people hurt this week.

Details have been released in a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

The deceased woman has been identified as 65-year-old Joyce Marie Owens of West Helena.

It happened on I-40 eastbound shortly before 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

According to the preliminary report, Owens was a passenger in a van that struck a trailer being pulled by a pickup truck.

The truck and trailer had stopped after attempting to make a u-turn due to mechanical issues, and was partially blocking the number two lane of eastbound traffic.

The driver of the van and another passenger were hurt.

The investigation is continuing.