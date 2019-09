LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. – A man has died after hydroplaning on interstate 40.

John Brunson, 67, of Jacksonville was driving west in the rain around 2:00 p.m. on I-40 in his 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 when he hydroplaned into a median where he struck several trees.

The truck came to a stop about 40 feet south of the roadway facing the east.

His body is being held at the Lonoke County Morgue.