Fatal crash leaving one dead, and multiple injured

ATKINS, Ark. — A preliminary report from Arkansas State Police details a deadly multiple-vehicle accident that occurred in Pope County Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities are still working to identify the man killed in the wreck.

It happened on Interstate 40 East near Atkins shortly after 4:00 p.m.

According to the report, traffic had slowed in the area when a semi crashed into the vehicle driven by the man that was killed.

That caused a chain reaction that left four other men injured and damaged a total of eight vehicles.

The investigation into the cause of the wreck is continuing.