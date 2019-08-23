Father on 3-year-old son who survived shooting: ‘I was scared to death’

SEARCY COUNTY, Ark. — Two weeks after his 3-year-old son was shot in the head in Searcy county, Travis Hancock is eagerly awaiting justice for the crime.

“Well, I was scared to death,” Hancock says, speaking exclusively to KARK.

Hancock says his toddler son, Kole, was walking along South Woolum Road with babysitters and other children when a bullet struck him in the head.

“We was out here working in this house and got a phone call from a friend who is a first responder,” Hancock says.

“He said that Kole had been shot, and I got off the phone with him and we was headed that way.”

Miraculously, the bullet didn’t enter the skull.

The boy was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Little Rock where he recovered rather quickly.

“When he woke up, he looked over at me and said ‘He shot my head, Daddy with a big gun,'” Hancock says.

“Oh I was mad. I just looked at him and said ‘Son, I know it.'”

Searcy county deputies arrested Tom Wyatt for the crime.

Investigators believe Wyatt fired a gun from his home, toward the group walking in the road.

Hancock knows Wyatt well.

“We’ve all said that eventually there’s going to be something bad happen because he drinks way too much, and he’ll play with guns,” Hancock says.

Wyatt faces charges of aggravated assault, according to authorities.

Meanwhile, Hancock believes his family dodged a bullet in more ways than one.

“I feel like we was unlucky but lucky.”