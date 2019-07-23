Father shoots son dead in Dallas County, officials say

Update:

DALLAS COUNTY, Ark. – A father accused of killing his son called 911 minutes before the shooting happened, according to the sheriff’s office.

Randy Mooney sounded agitated, deputies say, and asked for help with his son who had recently moved back into his home.

“While our deputies were in route, about 6 minutes later we received a follow up call that the caller had shot and killed his son,” DCSO Investigator Chuck Barker said.

Barker believes this was a crime of passion, which could lower the homicide charge to manslaughter.

“In a moment, under intense pressure or passion, people are capable of some extraordinary things.” DCSO Investigator Barker

Randy Mooney was taken into custody without incident. Deputies say he unloaded the gun and sat it next to the victim. He then waited out by the road for law enforcement to arrive.

Update:

DALLAS COUNTY, Ark. – A local man is facing a charge of first degree murder in the shooting death of his son last week.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office says Randy Mooney was ordered held on $500,000 bond, which he later posted and was released.

Deputies say Jonathan Mooney, 28, died at the scene in the Thursday night incident.

Original story:

DALLAS COUNTY, Ark. – A 28-year-old man is dead after being shot to death by his father.

That’s according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office in Fordyce.

The incident happened Thursday night but preliminary details were not released until Monday morning.

The victim’s name is not yet being released. Deputies say he was shot in the eye.

There’s also no word yet on any charges being filed in this homicide.