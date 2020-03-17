Faulkner County and Conway District Court reschedules

CONWAY, Ark. — District Judge Chris Carnahan has ordered that all hearings Faulkner County

and City of Conway District Court set for next week be rescheduled.

“After conferring with his healthcare team, President Trump yesterday indicated that gatherings of more than 10 people should not take place. Because normal court hearings at the district court level involve several dozen persons at a minimum, Division II is rescheduling all hearings for next week except first appearances so that bail can be set in criminal matters,” said Judge Carnahan. First appearances are done over a video monitor.



The plea and arraignment set for Monday, March 23, will have those cases moved to Wednesday, May 20th at 8:30 a.m. Traffic and Criminal Trials set for March 24th and March 26th and the Small Claims and Civil Dockets scheduled for March 25th are continued to new dates that the parties will be notified by the Court of their new time.



Carnahan stated, “a more comprehensive list of rescheduled dates in all likelihood will be

announced in the coming days to cover both Division I and Division II. District Court at 810 Parkway in Conway will remain open at this time with instructions posted on the entrance to the building on how to interact with court personnel in person.”



Finally, Judge Carnahan warned those persons with a court date in other jurisdictions or in Faulkner County Circuit Court to contact their attorneys, the appropriate court clerk, or the Administrative Office of the Court’s website HERE, if they are unsure if their matter is still scheduled for a hearing.