Fayetteville man sentenced to federal prison for Child pornography

Fayetteville, Ark. – A local man has been sentenced to time in federal prison for one count of accessing the Internet with intent to view child pornography.

Duane Kees, United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, announced yesterday that Chad Skirvin, age 38, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, was sentenced yesterday to 72 months in federal prison followed by fifteen years of supervised release on one count of Accessing the Internet with Intent to View Child Pornography. The Honorable Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fayetteville.

According to court records, investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Taskforce conducted a search of Skirvin’s residence and located multiple computer devices. A forensic review of the devices revealed numerous images of child pornography.

Skirvin was indicted in May of 2019 and entered a guilty plea in September of 2019.

This case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security, the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. Assistant United States Attorney Amy Driver prosecuted the case for the United States.