Fayetteville Roots festival announces 2020 music lineup

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. Artist and chef-led Fayetteville Roots Festival returns for its eleventh year with another celebration of amazing musical and culinary talent. Taking place Wednesday, August 26 through Sunday, August 30, this intimate festival showcases nationally recognized musicians and chefs alongside the exquisite musical and culinary mavens of the Ozarks. Artists will take the stage at various venues over the five-day event, including the Fayetteville Town Center on the Historic Downtown Square, George’s Majestic Lounge, and Pratt Place Inn and Barn. In addition to the music, the chefs of the festival will offer culinary creations with locally sourced ingredients, focusing on and supporting regional farmers, chefs and restaurants.
Roots Festival’s urban setting, artists, and chefs embody what makes the Fayetteville community and Northwest Arkansas-area a beloved region and fast growing cultural hotspot. The diverse range of music includes the genres like Folk, Americana, Blues, Bluegrass, Jazz, Country, Mardi Gras Indian funk,and more! This wide array of musical taste and style exposes festival goers to sounds rooted in American music culture. The music lineup is now available and features Grammy-nominated artists, Bettye LaVette, Madison Cunningham and Hayes Carll and artists making their return to the festival like Shovels & Rope, Mandolin Orange, Peter Rowan, American Aquarium, Iris Dement and more.
Bernice and Bryan Hembree, the husband and wife duo of Smokey & the Mirrorand co-founders of Fayetteville Roots Festival, will also perform at the festival. Smokey & The Mirror released two albums in 2019, and the duo continues to trailblaze not only for their own brand but also advocate and promote other artists by placing them in the spotlight through Fayetteville Roots Festival. Click hereto listen to a playlist curated by the duo which includes favorites from each band playing at Fayetteville Roots Festival this year.
*Late Night Shows and Culinary Lineup will be released at a later date.
Music Lineup:
Shovels & Rope
Mandolin Orange
Hayes Carll
The Lone Bellow
Bettye Lavette
Ray Wylie Hubbard
Capitol Sun Rays
featuring Luther Dickinson, Grahame Lesh, Amy Helm, & Birds of Chicago
Nancy And Beth
starring Megan Mullally & Stephanie Hunt
Madison Cunningham
Peter Rowan’s The Free Mexican Airforce
featuring Los Texmaniacs
Iris Dement
Cha Wa
Cedric Burnside
American Aquarium
Dom Flemons
Steve Poltz
Smokey & The Mirror
Freddy & Francine
Ana Egge
Tre Burt
Arkansauce
Raina Rose
Radio Free Honduras
Jamie Lou & The Hullabaloo
TICKETS: For ticket information and to purchase, visit the Fayetteville Roots Festival ticketing page.
ABOUT: The Fayetteville Roots Festivalwas founded by Bernice and Bryan Hembree and Jerrmy Gawthrop in 2010 as an intimate, urban music and food festival in Northwest Arkansas. Now, a 501c3 non-profit, the Roots Fest mission is to connect community through music and food. To learn more, visit therootsfest.org.Follow on Instagram @fayettevillerootsor like on Facebook.