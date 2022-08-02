The Benton Panthers enter the 2022 season hoping to reload and they’ll be doing it in a new conference. Benton moves from the 6A West to the 6A East.

The Panthers lost their first game in 2021 to Bryant in the Salt Bowl. Benton rebounded to win nine straight.

The Panthers went 7-0 in conference to claim a title, but their season came to a sudden halt in the playoffs with a loss to Marion.

Benton lost a lot of skill players to graduation, but head coach Brad Harris feels the Panthers will reload in 2022.

Benton opens the season at War Memorial Stadium against Bryant in the Salt Bowl.