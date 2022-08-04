The Catholic Rockets hope for lift-off as they move down classes this season.

Coming off a 2-8 finish in 2021, Catholic goes from the rigorous 7A Central to 6A East due to realignment.

The team has averaged about four wins over the last ten seasons, so lighter competition on paper can provide the Rockets a launch pad.

Under long-time head coach John Fogleman, Catholic welcomes the challenge of the new competition after only beating Central and Southwest last season.

They look for a bounce-back campaign in a conference that includes Pulaski Academy and Little Rock Christian, the nearby teams moving up from 5A and now facing defending state champ El Dorado.

With a more experienced squad that returns numerous starters like a quarterback, Catholic hopes for better results with a new schedule.