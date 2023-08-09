The Russellville Cyclones went to the first round of the playoffs in year one under head coach Dave Wheeler.
Russellville advanced to the second round last season in year two under Coach Wheeler.
This year the Cyclones are shooting for it all.
by: Wess Moore
Posted:
Updated:
