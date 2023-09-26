LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock Hispanic Heritage Month event slated for the first Friday in October will have the city’s South on Main district hopping.

The day will be marked by Fiesta de SoMa, a family-friendly entertainment event taking over Little Rock’s Main Street between 13 and 14th streets from 4 to 9 p.m. Organizers have arranged for over 60 vendors, with food options, a dedicated kid’s zone and a beverage garden with both bar and non-alcoholic options.

Entertainers on hand will include DJ Oscar Jimenez and DJ Nica, performances by Ballet Folklorico Reflejos Mexicanos, a salsa demo by Club 27 dancers and live music by the eight-piece Guayuver’z Musical.

A mechanical bull will also be in place for those wishing to test their rodeo skills, organizers stated, as will a 360-degree camera booth to capture memories.

The Consul of Mexico, Carlos Ignacio Giralt Cabrales, will address the audience with a special message.

Event co-organizer Luis Vasquez said the event celebrates culture while testifying to strength.

“Fiesta en SoMa is more than an event; it’s a celebration of our shared heritage and a testament to the strength of our diverse community,” Vasquez said. “Together, we create a tapestry of culture, color, and connection that makes Little Rock and SoMa shine.”

Subaru of Little Rock and the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau are presenting sponsors of the event.

Those wishing for more information or to get involved may visit SoMaLittleRock.com/FiestaEnSoma for information.